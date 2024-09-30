 Video: Akash Deep Slams 2 Consecutive Sixes Off The Bat Gifted By Virat Kohli In Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Akash Deep Slams 2 Consecutive Sixes Off The Bat Gifted By Virat Kohli In Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

Video: Akash Deep Slams 2 Consecutive Sixes Off The Bat Gifted By Virat Kohli In Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

The incident occurred in the 34th over of the day sent down by veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

Indian seamer Akashdeep had smashed two consecutive sixes off the bat that his fellow teammate Virat Kohli had gifted him on day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. In response to the same, Kohli was amused while sitting in the dressing room, as was Rohit Sharma.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of the day sent down by veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. He defended the first ball he faced and slammed his second down the ground. The 27-year-old danced down the track to a tossed up delivery from the left-arm spinner and again belted it down the ground.

During a recent interview with the Times of India, the right-arm seamer had claimed:

"Virat bhaiya ne khud se bat diya tha (Virat bhaiya himself gave me the bat). He must have observed something about my batting. I didn’t ask for it; he came to me and asked, ‘Bat chaiye kya tujhe?’ Who wouldn’t want a bat from Virat Bhaiya? He is a legend. I was very happy to hear his words and wanted that bat. He asked me what kind of bat I use while batting, and I just smiled—I didn’t have words. Then he said, Yeh le, rakh le yeh bat."

FPJ Shorts
OPSC Recruitment Alert: 39 SDIPRO Vacancies Available In Odisha Information Service
OPSC Recruitment Alert: 39 SDIPRO Vacancies Available In Odisha Information Service
Video: Man Electrocuted, Another Severely Burned After Iron Ladder They Were Carrying Comes In Contact With Overhead High-Tension Wire In Mathura
Video: Man Electrocuted, Another Severely Burned After Iron Ladder They Were Carrying Comes In Contact With Overhead High-Tension Wire In Mathura
IN PICS: 9 Shaktipeeth Mandir You Should Visit This Navratri
IN PICS: 9 Shaktipeeth Mandir You Should Visit This Navratri
Rajasthan: Leopard Kills Priest In Udaipur, 7 Killed In Attacks In Past 11 Days
Rajasthan: Leopard Kills Priest In Udaipur, 7 Killed In Attacks In Past 11 Days

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's Special, Will Remain With Me Forever': Ravindra Jadeja On Completing 300 Wickets During IND vs...

'It's Special, Will Remain With Me Forever': Ravindra Jadeja On Completing 300 Wickets During IND vs...

IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur...

IND vs BAN: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day In Kanpur...

Fastest Team 50 To Ravindra Jadeja’s 300 Wickets: All Records Broken By India On Day 4 Of Kanpur...

Fastest Team 50 To Ravindra Jadeja’s 300 Wickets: All Records Broken By India On Day 4 Of Kanpur...

Video: Akash Deep Slams 2 Consecutive Sixes Off The Bat Gifted By Virat Kohli In Kanpur Test vs...

Video: Akash Deep Slams 2 Consecutive Sixes Off The Bat Gifted By Virat Kohli In Kanpur Test vs...

Video: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To Rishabh Pant After Run-Out Scare, India Wicketkeeper...

Video: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To Rishabh Pant After Run-Out Scare, India Wicketkeeper...