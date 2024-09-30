Video: Akash Deep Slams 2 Consecutive Sixes Off The Bat Gifted By Virat Kohli In Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

Indian seamer Akashdeep had smashed two consecutive sixes off the bat that his fellow teammate Virat Kohli had gifted him on day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. In response to the same, Kohli was amused while sitting in the dressing room, as was Rohit Sharma.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of the day sent down by veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. He defended the first ball he faced and slammed his second down the ground. The 27-year-old danced down the track to a tossed up delivery from the left-arm spinner and again belted it down the ground.

During a recent interview with the Times of India, the right-arm seamer had claimed:

"Virat bhaiya ne khud se bat diya tha (Virat bhaiya himself gave me the bat). He must have observed something about my batting. I didn’t ask for it; he came to me and asked, ‘Bat chaiye kya tujhe?’ Who wouldn’t want a bat from Virat Bhaiya? He is a legend. I was very happy to hear his words and wanted that bat. He asked me what kind of bat I use while batting, and I just smiled—I didn’t have words. Then he said, ‘Yeh le, rakh le yeh bat."