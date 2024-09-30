 'History Suggests That No Match Has Been Abandoned Here': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Defends Kanpur As Test Venue Amid Criticism
'History Suggests That No Match Has Been Abandoned Here': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Defends Kanpur As Test Venue Amid Criticism

'History Suggests That No Match Has Been Abandoned Here': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Defends Kanpur As Test Venue Amid Criticism

Persistent rain has played havoc with the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park as two full days of play were washed out without a ball being bowled.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Rajeev Shukla has defended the Kanpur stadium. | (Credits: Twitter)

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla on Monday put up a stout defence of Kanpur as a Test centre, saying the venue can't be denied the chance to host long format matches as it is set to undergo an upgrade to improve its infrastructure.

"Well criticism is one thing which we are used to being in administration of BCCI in cricket. But everything is being criticized. When we were not giving matches to Kanpur then also I was being criticised. Now we are giving the match and I am being criticized... why it has been given to Kanpur," Shukla said.

He said they can't control weather and never before a match has been abandoned at this centre.

"This ground is around 80 years old. It is our heritage ground. If you remember it used to be a permanent Test centre. So the whole idea was to have Test matches here.

"This is for the first time in 80 years that it has rained so much that we were not able to host the match for two days. But the history suggests that no match has been abandoned here. There are many venues in the world where because of rain, matches were abandoned.

"I don't think there should be a hue and cry because when this ground was being built, stadium was being built, then those technologies were not available. Now technologies are available.

"Like in our Lucknow stadium, we have got that technology. And in Varanasi, we are building another stadium. There we have got high-tech, modern technology to take away the water. Here also we are planning."

Back in 2019, star batter Virat Kohli had proposed that Test cricket should be played only at five major centres. Top cricketing nations like Australia and England also have permanent centres.

"A a permanent Test centre" - Rajeev Shukla on Kanpur

Asked if he supports the idea? Shukla said India have five major centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Beglauru, Chennai and Kanpur.

"Kanpur was also one of them. So, it's a permanent Test centre. Then we have to keep other aspects also in mind. Second is our rotation policy. So, we have to go by the rotation policy.

"And three, India has now got a lot many venues. We have got maximum number of venues which Australia and other countries don't have. And we have to provide opportunity to all of them."

