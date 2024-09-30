 IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian, Fastest Ever To Complete 27,000 International Runs
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: The 35-year-old is the fourth batter overall, and second Indian to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has added yet another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career by surpassing 27,000 runs in international cricket.

This historic milestone came during the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh, marking a significant moment not only for Kohli but also for Indian cricket.

Kohli reached the landmark in the 25th over of India's first innings, continuing to cement his place among cricket’s all-time greats. At 35 years old, Kohli becomes only the fourth player in the history of the game to reach this elite mark.

He follows in the footsteps of cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting, all of whom have crossed this prestigious milestone.

Notably, Kohli is the second Indian to achieve this feat after Tendulkar, who holds the record for the most international runs.

What sets Kohli’s achievement apart is the speed with which he has amassed his runs. He reached the 27,000-run mark in just 594 innings across all formats, making him the quickest player to do so.

article-image

Tribute to Kohli's consistency & fitness

This incredible feat underscores Kohli's consistency, longevity, and dominance across formats over the years. His ability to score prolifically in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is has earned him the reputation of being one of the greatest modern-day cricketers.

Kohli’s journey to 27,000 international runs is a testament to his exceptional skill, fitness, and determination. From his early days as an under-19 World Cup-winning captain to leading India to memorable victories across the globe, Kohli has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in cricket. His latest milestone further solidifies his place among the legends of the game, with many more records likely to come in the years ahead.

