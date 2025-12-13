VIDEO: Fans Throw Bottles, Invade Pitch, Vandalise Stadium After Messi Cuts Salt Lake Visit Short

Fans were left aggrieved as Lionel Messi only had a short visit at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The event which last for over 2 hours, featured Messi only for the last bit, with the Argentine taking a lap of honour around the stadium. However, the 38-year-old exited soon after, with fans expressing their anger by throwing bottles at the organisers.

Messi graced the venue for less than 10 minutes before making his way out of the stadium. The crowd’s frustration spilled over as they booed officials and politicians present at the event. Messi reportedly cancelled the lap due to the politicians, officials, and their families crowding around him.

Despite Messi slated to arrive well past 11, fans thronged the stadium as early as 8 AM. Chants of Messi, Messi continued with many a fan sporting the Argentina national team jersey.

A musical performance by Aneek Dhar followed where he played a special song written in honour of Messi. A dance performance paying tribute to the Argentina legend also took place.

Fans travelled from all around the country to watch Messi live in the flesh. The tickets were not cheap either but they could only get a glimpse of the Argentine football legend. Aggrieved fans continued to throw bottles and even vandalise the stadium to an extent. Some even stormed the pitch in a case of gross mismanagement by the organisers.