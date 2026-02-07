 'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS NED Flop Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS NED Flop Show

'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS NED Flop Show

Babar Azam's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign got off to a poor start in Colombo. Batting at no.4, Azam scored a painstaking 15 off 18 balls in the PAK vs NED clash. Babar was dismissed trying to clear the fence, which was ridiculed Mohammed Kaif on air. The ex-India star on commentary pointed out, "chakka maarne ka style nahi hai"

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

Babar Azam had yet another forgettable outing in Pakistan's nervy 3-wicket win over Netherlands on Saturday. Walking into bat with the Men in Green in cruise control, Azam struggled to get going as the runs dried up.

Pakistan were in no need to go chasing big, with the openers having set the platform. However, under pressure of his own strike rate, Babar tried to clear the fence, only to find the fielder.

Former India cricket Mohammed Kaif did not hesitate in his assesment of Babar's innings. Kaif underlined that six-hitting was not the Pak star's strength and he perished trying to do the same.

“Aapne bola chakka maro, kaha maar paayein, fielder peeche hai, unka taqat nahi hai, style unka chakka marne ka nahi hai. Run-a-ball lo aur match jeetake jaao hai unka style. Jaha badha shot marne gaye, out ho gaye. ( The field was set back, he doesn’t have that power, and hitting sixes isn’t his style. His style is to take a run a ball and win the match. When he went for a big shot, he got out), Kaif said on air.

FPJ Shorts
'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS NED Flop Show
'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS NED Flop Show
'No Work, No Income': Vir Das Expresses His Ordeal Amid 'Two Indias' Controversy At His Book Launch; Says He Wrote 3 Films And A Web-Series
'No Work, No Income': Vir Das Expresses His Ordeal Amid 'Two Indias' Controversy At His Book Launch; Says He Wrote 3 Films And A Web-Series
Karur Vysya Bank Expands Footprint With Inauguration Of 900th Branch In Chennai
Karur Vysya Bank Expands Footprint With Inauguration Of 900th Branch In Chennai
Aata Vel Zaali Out On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Rohini Hattangadi & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Latest Film
Aata Vel Zaali Out On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Rohini Hattangadi & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Latest Film

Deep Dasgupta, who was also in commentary, pointed to Kaif that while Babar's strength is holding the innings and finishing the game, he could even do so against Netherlands.

Read Also
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's...
article-image

Chasing 148, Pakistan endured a nervy run chase. Sahibzada Farhan played a vital role at the top, scoring a composed 47 to provide stability after early wickets threatened to derail the chase. However, disciplined bowling from the Netherlands kept Pakistan under pressure, turning what looked like a manageable target into a tricky pursuit.

The match swung decisively in the final overs thanks to Faheem Ashraf’s explosive cameo. Coming in with the required rate climbing, Faheem smashed an unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls, displaying power and composure under pressure to steer Pakistan home at 148/7 in 19.3 overs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS...
'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS...
PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Suffer Major Setback As Afghan Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out Of...
PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Suffer Major Setback As Afghan Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out Of...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's...
WI Vs SCO: Shimron Hetmyer Slams First Half-Century Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Stunning Eden...
WI Vs SCO: Shimron Hetmyer Slams First Half-Century Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Stunning Eden...
'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup...
'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup...