'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS NED Flop Show

Babar Azam had yet another forgettable outing in Pakistan's nervy 3-wicket win over Netherlands on Saturday. Walking into bat with the Men in Green in cruise control, Azam struggled to get going as the runs dried up.

Pakistan were in no need to go chasing big, with the openers having set the platform. However, under pressure of his own strike rate, Babar tried to clear the fence, only to find the fielder.

Former India cricket Mohammed Kaif did not hesitate in his assesment of Babar's innings. Kaif underlined that six-hitting was not the Pak star's strength and he perished trying to do the same.

“Aapne bola chakka maro, kaha maar paayein, fielder peeche hai, unka taqat nahi hai, style unka chakka marne ka nahi hai. Run-a-ball lo aur match jeetake jaao hai unka style. Jaha badha shot marne gaye, out ho gaye. ( The field was set back, he doesn’t have that power, and hitting sixes isn’t his style. His style is to take a run a ball and win the match. When he went for a big shot, he got out), Kaif said on air.

Deep Dasgupta, who was also in commentary, pointed to Kaif that while Babar's strength is holding the innings and finishing the game, he could even do so against Netherlands.

Chasing 148, Pakistan endured a nervy run chase. Sahibzada Farhan played a vital role at the top, scoring a composed 47 to provide stability after early wickets threatened to derail the chase. However, disciplined bowling from the Netherlands kept Pakistan under pressure, turning what looked like a manageable target into a tricky pursuit.

The match swung decisively in the final overs thanks to Faheem Ashraf’s explosive cameo. Coming in with the required rate climbing, Faheem smashed an unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls, displaying power and composure under pressure to steer Pakistan home at 148/7 in 19.3 overs.