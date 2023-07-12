 WATCH: R Ashwin Castles Tagenarine Chanderpaul To Break Anil Kumble's Long-Standing Indian Record
WI vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two wickets in the first session on his return to Test cricket after being snubbed from the Indian XI in the WTC Final last month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday added several feathers to his cap during the ongoing first Test against West Indies at the Windsor Park in Roseau.

Ashwin bagged a couple of wickets to leave the hosts reeling in the first session after the Windies won the toss and elected to bat first.

India drew first blood through Ashwin, who struck in his third over with the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

The Tamil Nadu offie came from around the stumps, got one to hang in the air and drift into the southpaw, who played inside the line only to find it beat his outside edge after pitching and there was a death rattle.

Ashwin overtakes Kumble

It was the 95th time Ashwin clean bowled a batter in Test cricket, beating former captain and leg-spinner Anil Kumble's long-standing Indian record.

Kumble had 94 bowled dismissals in his 132-match Test career during which he bagged 619 wickets to become the third-most successful bowler of all time in the format.

Unique feat for Ashwin

With Tagenarine's wicket, Ashwin also became the only Indian bowler to dismiss a father-son duo. Ashwin had dismissed Tagenarine's father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during West Indies' tour of India in 2011.

He is also on top of the list of spinners taking the first wicket of the innings in Test cricket with 53.

Ashwin struck again in his fifth over with the wicket of skipper Brathwaite (20) before Shardul Thakur removed Raymon Reifer for 2.

Ashwin's spin-twin Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Shardul Thakur also grabbed a wicket each as the Windies struggled to 68 for 4 at Lunch on Day 1 with just debutant Alick Athanaze (13*) at the crease.

The hosts could hit only six fours in 28 overs bowled during the session.

