Watch: Nehal Wadhera's slog sweep off Wanindu Hasaranga leaves a dent on the car door

Nehal Wadhera poses with the dented portion of the car. | (Credits: Instagram)

Nehal Wadhera, Mumbai Indians' next batting prodigy, stunned the fans in a nail-biting match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by hitting a tremendous six that ended up striking the Tata Tiago EV on exhibit. The video of the shot went viral all over social media.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the innings bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga, who struck twice in his first over, went full and the southpaw played a slog sweep to send the ball over the boundary over the deep mid-wicket region, leaving a dent the door of the car. Later, Wadhera also posed with the same car and the Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle posted a caption, 'Now this is how you leave your 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤!'

Nehal Wadhera's partnership with Suryakumar Yadav crushes Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Despite losing back-to-back wickets in pursuit of 200, the five-time champions chased the target in a canter, thanks to a 140-run stand between Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav. The pair joined hands at 52-2 and carted the ball all over the ground.

Yadav top-scored with 83 off 35 deliveries at a staggering strike rate of 237.14, while Wadhera stayed unbeaten at 52 and hit the winning runs for a six-wicket win. With that emphatic victory, the Mumbai Indians surged to the third spot in the points table.

Earlier, left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff plucked Virat Kohli for a single as the star batter edged it behind the stumps to the keeper. The tourists also lost Anuj Rawat cheaply before Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis did the damage by adding 120. Their last five overs yielded only 47 runs, having lost a wicket.