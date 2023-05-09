MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Behrendorff gets Kohli, Rawat early after Mumbai bowl

Glenn Maxwell: Has been a great time here. Have enjoyed the last three seasons here at RCB. It is close at the top. Being part of the group is fun. The rehab process is still going on. It will go on for two more months. It still hurts. Still a long way to go. Just taking the game on. We have been quite consistent as a batting group. Great to see Mahipal get the runs in the last game as well. Our lines and lengths were a little wide. Would be looking to bowl a little tight and straighter.