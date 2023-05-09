 MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Behrendorff gets Kohli, Rawat early after Mumbai bowl
Live Updates

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
WICKET! Anuj Rawat c Green b Behrendorff 6 (4 balls). RCB 20/2 (3 ovs)

WICKET! Virat Kohli c Ishan Kishan b Behrendorff 1 (4 balls)

Glenn Maxwell: Has been a great time here. Have enjoyed the last three seasons here at RCB. It is close at the top. Being part of the group is fun. The rehab process is still going on. It will go on for two more months. It still hurts. Still a long way to go. Just taking the game on. We have been quite consistent as a batting group. Great to see Mahipal get the runs in the last game as well. Our lines and lengths were a little wide. Would be looking to bowl a little tight and straighter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, Chris Jordan makes debut

