MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Behrendorff gets Kohli, Rawat early after Mumbai bowl

09 May 2023 07:46 PM IST
WICKET! Anuj Rawat c Green b Behrendorff 6 (4 balls). RCB 20/2 (3 ovs)
09 May 2023 07:46 PM IST
WICKET! Virat Kohli c Ishan Kishan b Behrendorff 1 (4 balls)
09 May 2023 07:46 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell: Has been a great time here. Have enjoyed the last three seasons here at RCB. It is close at the top. Being part of the group is fun. The rehab process is still going on. It will go on for two more months. It still hurts. Still a long way to go. Just taking the game on. We have been quite consistent as a batting group. Great to see Mahipal get the runs in the last game as well. Our lines and lengths were a little wide. Would be looking to bowl a little tight and straighter.
09 May 2023 07:46 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
09 May 2023 07:46 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff
09 May 2023 07:46 PM IST
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, Chris Jordan makes debut
