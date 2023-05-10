'Difficult to execute': Nehal Wadhera in awe of Surya Kumar's 360 game, admits to trying to replicate shots during MI vs RCB match

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Nehal Wadhera admitted to trying to emulate his teammate Suryakumar Yadav's elegant shots after their comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MI achieved their third successful 200-plus chase, claiming two points in the process.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SKY lights up Wankhede with all-round batting display

While Suryakumar Yadav's impressive 83 off 35 balls grabbed the headlines, Nehal Wadhera's crucial knock of an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes, helped Mumbai secure the win. Wadhera partnered with Suryakumar to achieve a 140-run stand, and he also played several exquisite shots similar to Suryakumar's style. After the game, Wadhera expressed his delight in batting with his teammate.

"Yeah, batting with Surya bhai is so much fun. I tried to copy some of his shots but cannot replicate them because those are very difficult to execute. Surya bhai is a great partner to bat with. He just said to me that if we both keep going, we can pull this off way too early,” Wadhera told in the post-match presser.

“I tried to play the scoop in my previous game against Chennai Super Kings. These are the ones which I am not used to playing earlier in my career. I have learnt these from Surya bhai," Wadhera concluded his interaction after the game,” he added.

Wadhera revelling in new position

After his impressive performance against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Mumbai Indians (MI) team management decided to promote Nehal Wadhera up the batting order, and this strategic move seems to have worked wonders. In the previous match, Wadhera scored a well-constructed 64 off 51 balls against CSK, and he followed it up with another half-century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The young cricketer expressed his enjoyment at batting in his new role after the match.

"It was fun batting up in the order. Earlier I was batting down the order. I got an opportunity to bat and scored back-to-back fifties, I am happy with that. But more happier with the team's performance and the result of the match,” expressed Wadhera.

“We have played a couple of games here at Wankhede and chased comfortably these 200 totals. Again, we did it. I had the confidence in me to do the job for my team and I am really happy with the way I finished the game," he concluded.