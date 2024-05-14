Viral Video: Cop Forcefully Retrieves Match Ball As Fan Tries To Walk Away With It During IPL 2024 Game At Eden Gardens

Scuffle between cop and fan at Eden Gardens. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A fan was caught at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata as he tried to walk away with the match ball during the IPL 2024 clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a cop forcibly retrieved the ball from him before throwing it back onto the ground.

With one of the deliveries going for a maximum, the lucky fan got the ball, but the cops didn't let him walk away with the ball. The fan, wearing a Rinku Singh jersey, was dealt with a police personnel quite harshly after throwing the ball back onto the ground.

Ball pent me 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2gG8EtBizf — Professor Sahab (@ProfesorSahab) May 13, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders booked a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs after beating the Mumbai Indians:

Meanwhile, the two-time champions were at their absolute best amid the rain-hit contest at the Eden Gardens. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh made vital contributions to take their side to 157 in 16 overs.

In response, Mumbai Indians were hardly in the run-chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma went past 30 runs as the five-time champions eventually fell 18 runs short and crashed to their 9th defeat. In the process, the Knight Riders became the first side in IPL 2024 to seal a playoffs spot.