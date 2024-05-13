 Video: Virat Kohli's Wife Anushka Sharma Folds Hands In Relief As RCB Beat DC To Keep Their IPL 2024 Playoff Hopes Alive
Video: Virat Kohli's Wife Anushka Sharma Folds Hands In Relief As RCB Beat DC To Keep Their IPL 2024 Playoff Hopes Alive

Anushka Sharma's celebration after RCB's win over DC on Sunday at Chinnaswamay Stadium goes viral

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Anushka Sharma (L). | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma's celebration was unmissable as they wrapped up their 5th consecutive victory in the IPL 2024 game on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Bollywood actress was present at the venue and was seen folding her hands in relief when Yash Dayal took the final wicket of the innings to seal a win over the Delhi Capitals.

The Royal Challengers came into the match against the Delhi Capitals in a must-win situation, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. After managing what seemed like a below-par total of 187 in 20 overs, the home side bowled their hearts out to bowl the Capitals out for only 140 in 19.2 overs.

Virat Kohli falls early, but Rajat Patidar's fireworks gives the home side a winning total:

Meanwhile, Kohli fell for 27 off 13 deliveries in the 4th over of the innings after an intense battle with Ishant Sharma. Despite managing only 27 runs, the 35-year-old is the custodian of the Orange cap with 661 runs in 13 innings at 66.10.

Later, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green mustered quick runs to put the Capitals' bowlers under pressure. It's worth noting that the visiting side also put down numerous catches during the 56-run partnership between Jacks and Patidar. Chasing 188, the Capitals couldn't recover from a top-order collapse and Axar Pael's 57 went in vain.

RCB's final group-stage match against the Chennai Super Kings could be a knockout game.

