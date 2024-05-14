Cricket Australia To Set Up Fan Zones For Team India Fans Across Venues Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Later This Year

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy brewing into one of the best series over the years and the next sequence of rivalry set to take place Down Under, Cricket Australia has taken a special initiative for the Indian fans. The apex body of the sport in Australia will create dedicated seating across all five venues to facilitate maximum convenience to the fans.

While they are yet to be on sale, Cricket Australia have urged the fans to secure their seating as early as possible once the fanzone tickets are on sale. Cricket Australia suggested that fans can also bring with them their traditional musical instruments such as Dhol or trumpet so that their viewing experience gets enhanced.

WATCH - Exclusive: Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc delivers a dressing room speech at Gabba.



A special series win in Australia calls for a special speech from the Head Coach. Do not miss!



Full 📽️📽️https://t.co/kSk2mbp309 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ga5AaMvkim — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

The NRMA Test series between India and Australia gets underway on November 22nd at the Optus Stadium in Perth, followed by the 2nd one with a pink-ball or day-night Test in Adelaide, beginning on December 6th. The action will then shift to The Gabba in Brisbane on December 14th, while the Boxing Day Test will inevitably be hosted by Melbourne.

The series will end in Sydney with Pink Test on January 3rd.

India have won the last two Test series in Australia:

Meanwhile, Team India emerged victorious on the last two occasions that they have toured Australia, beating them in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

It's also worth noting that Australia haven't beaten India in a Test series since 2015. However, Pat Cummins and co. got the better of them during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London in June 2023.