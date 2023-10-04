WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Takes Stunning Catch To Prevent Indian Flag From Falling On Ground After Asian Games Gold

Neeraj Chopra put his catching skills to test on Wednesday after clinching the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou China.

Chopra defended his Asiad gold with a season's best throw of 88.88 metres to win the men's javelin final ahead of compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena, who took the silver medal with a throw of 87.54m.

Jena thus, also sealed his berth for the Paris Olympics. The qualification mark was 85.50.

The duo made history by clinching the gold and silver in men's javelin for the first time in India's Asian Games history.

Chopra and Jena celebrated with victory laps around the stadium as thousands of fans cheered for the Indian duo.

The golden boy and the new star in the making get 🥇 & 🥈for 🇮🇳@Neeraj_chopra1 secured the top spot and defended his #AsianGames title with a MASSIVE throw of 88.88 m while @Kishore78473748 took the silver passing his own personal best twice 😮💙#SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/VjHsdIny4f — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 4, 2023

Both wanted to drape themselves with the Indian tricolour and took one each from the fans at the stadium before their victory laps.

A video is doing the rounds on social media which shows Chopra getting the tricolour from a fan in the stands but it almost fell on the ground.

But the Olympic champion saved it from falling on the ground by taking a stunning catch before draping himself with it for his victory lap.

This was world champion Chopra's second Asiad gold in succession after 2018 and Jena's maiden medal at his debut edition in the continental Games.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)