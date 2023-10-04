 Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra Defends His Gold Medal To Make History In Hangzhou, Kishore Jena Bags Silver
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra Defends His Gold Medal To Make History In Hangzhou, Kishore Jena Bags Silver

Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra Defends His Gold Medal To Make History In Hangzhou, Kishore Jena Bags Silver

This is the first time India has managed the top-two positions in the javelin final at the Asian Games.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
article-image

India made history at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday as Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal while compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took the silver medal in the men's javelin final.

Chopra defended his Asiad gold with his season's best throw of 88.88 metres, beating Jena's 87.54m.

Kishore Jena was actually leading the event when he threw the javelin at a distance of 86.77m in his third attempt.

Chopra fell behind after his first throw was not measured by the Chinese officials due to a technical glitch, leading to a 15-menute delay in the proceedings.

Read Also
'Cheap Chinese Products': Fans Furious As Officials Fail To Measure Neeraj Chopra's Throw In Javelin...
article-image

The Olympic and world champion was asked to start his attempts again but he looked a bit off colour due to the interruption. Chopra managed 82.38 and 84.49m in his first two attempts but fouled on his third, which is when Jena took the lead.

But Chopra not only caught up but also took the lead with his fourth throw which no one was able to beat as Jena managed a best of 87.54 to finish second ahead of Japan's Roderick Genki (82.68m).

This is the first time India has managed the top-two positions in the javelin final at the Asian Games. India now has the gold in both men's and women's javelin at the Asiad after Annu Rani's triumph on Tuesday.

The latest two medals increased India's tally to 81 in total with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze. India occupies the fourth spot on the medals tally behind China (312), Japan (145) and South Korea (145).

Read Also
Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd In Diamond League Final, Fails To Defend Title
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Team Wins Gold In 4x400m Relay, Avinash Sable Bags Silver In 5000m...

Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Team Wins Gold In 4x400m Relay, Avinash Sable Bags Silver In 5000m...

World Cup 2023: ICC Releases Iconic Picture From Captains' Photoshoot At Narendra Modi Stadium

World Cup 2023: ICC Releases Iconic Picture From Captains' Photoshoot At Narendra Modi Stadium

ICC World Cup 2023: All-Rounders Who Can Set The Stage On Fire

ICC World Cup 2023: All-Rounders Who Can Set The Stage On Fire

WATCH: Dream 11 Releases New Commercial Featuring Rishabh Pant Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

WATCH: Dream 11 Releases New Commercial Featuring Rishabh Pant Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

'Cheap Chinese Products': Fans Furious As Officials Fail To Measure Neeraj Chopra's Throw In Javelin...

'Cheap Chinese Products': Fans Furious As Officials Fail To Measure Neeraj Chopra's Throw In Javelin...