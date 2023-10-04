Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra Defends His Gold Medal To Make History In Hangzhou, Kishore Jena Bags Silver

India made history at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday as Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal while compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took the silver medal in the men's javelin final.

Chopra defended his Asiad gold with his season's best throw of 88.88 metres, beating Jena's 87.54m.

Kishore Jena was actually leading the event when he threw the javelin at a distance of 86.77m in his third attempt.

Chopra fell behind after his first throw was not measured by the Chinese officials due to a technical glitch, leading to a 15-menute delay in the proceedings.

The Olympic and world champion was asked to start his attempts again but he looked a bit off colour due to the interruption. Chopra managed 82.38 and 84.49m in his first two attempts but fouled on his third, which is when Jena took the lead.

But Chopra not only caught up but also took the lead with his fourth throw which no one was able to beat as Jena managed a best of 87.54 to finish second ahead of Japan's Roderick Genki (82.68m).

This is the first time India has managed the top-two positions in the javelin final at the Asian Games. India now has the gold in both men's and women's javelin at the Asiad after Annu Rani's triumph on Tuesday.

The latest two medals increased India's tally to 81 in total with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze. India occupies the fourth spot on the medals tally behind China (312), Japan (145) and South Korea (145).

