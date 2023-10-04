'Cheap Chinese Products': Fans Furious As Officials Fail To Measure Neeraj Chopra's Throw In Javelin Final At Asian Games 2023; Watch

Controversy erupted at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday during the men's javelin event final when India's Neeraj Chopra was asked to rethrow the spear as the Chinese officials failed to measure his first attempt.

Chopra lined up after Chinese Taipei's Chao-Tsun Cheng, who had a foul throw in his first attempt. Chopra then threw the javelin comfortably over the 80-metre mark but the officials could not record the measurement due to am alleged technical glitch.

A lengthy delay ensued as they tried to figure out every possible way to find out what was the distance on Chopra's throw but failed.

The athletes and Chopra waited in anticipation of an announcement but it never came from the officials, who instead asked the Indian Olympic champion to throw the javelin again for his officials first attempt.

The world champion obliged and took the lead with a throw of 82.38m. Compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena followed suit and took the second position with his first throw of 81.26m.

But Indian fans were furious at the Chinese officials for the error in such a big event like the Asian Games. They vented out their frustration and trolled China on social media.

There is some technical problem and that is why Neeraj Chopra's first attempt distance is not confirmed yet



I believe that distance would be beyond 86 meter something #AsianGames #Javelin #TeamIndia #NeerajChopra#AsianGames2022 #IssBaar100Paar #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/81NHOWoMzl — Amit Kanaujia (@AmitKanaujia) October 4, 2023

India is gunning for its second gold medal in the javelin event after Annu Rani clinched the top prize in the women's final on Tuesday with her season's best throw of 62.92m in her fourth attempt.

The 31-year-old, who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, became the first Indian woman to win a gold in javelin at the Asian Games.

India occupies the fourth position on the medals tally with 16 gold, 28 silver and 31 bronze. China continues to lead the pack of nations with 310 medals ahead of Japan (141), South Korea (145) and India (75).