WATCH: MS Dhoni Seen Driving His Vintage Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 Muscle Car In Ranchi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was once again spotted on the streets of Ranchi driving one of his vintage cars on Monday.

Dhoni was seen driving his 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am SD-455 which he bought in red colour with white livery on the bonnet.

Just 252 models of the rare muscle car were built in 1973 and it remains one of the highly sought after cars and is even difficult to locate with all of its original mechanicals and body panels intact.

This model was unique because it consisted of a strengthened cylinder block including four-bolt main bearings along with added material in different locations for additional strength.

In stock trim the SD-455 was capable of producing more than 400 horse power and availability of the vehicle was limited to the Firebird model line only.

And Dhoni is one of the few people on the planet who is fortunate enough to own this beast which he houses in his massive bike and car showroom in his Ranchi farmhouse.

This is the second instance in a week that Dhoni has been spotted driving in one of his vintage cars in Ranchi after the video of him driving a Rolls Royce Siver Wraith II went viral on social media.

Dhoni had bought the 1980 Rolls Royce model in 2021.

Inside Dhoni's vehicle showroom in Ranchi

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi recently gave fans a glimpse of Dhoni's bike and car showroom in his farmhouse, which is bigger than the homes of most people in India.

This was the first time fans got to witness what a crazy petrol-head Dhoni really is.

Dhoni reportedly boasts a collection of over 50 bikes, which encompasses notable models such as the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, and Yamaha RD350.

