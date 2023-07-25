WATCH: MS Dhoni Enjoys A Drive In His Vintage Rolls Royce Sedan In Ranchi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a bike enthusiast and has several sports and vintage motorcycles in his massive garage in Ranchi but not many know that he also has penchant for vintage cars.

Dhoni's garage in his farmhouse also houses several vintage cars apart from the latest high-end vehicles.

One of his beloved cars is a Rolls Royce Siver Wraith II, which he was seen driving around on the streets of Ranchi recently. He had bought this 1980 model in 2021.

A fan caught Dhoni driving his Rolls Royce and posted a video of it on social media.

MSD was also spotted leaving the gym at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association by a fan.

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi recently shared a glimpse of the massive showroom inside Dhoni's farmhouse which houses all his bikes and cars. This was the first time fans got to witness what a crazy petrol-head Dhoni really is.

Dhoni reportedly boasts a collection of over 50 bikes, which encompasses notable models such as the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, and Yamaha RD350.

In the clip, Prasad expressed admiration for the Chennai Super Kings captain's unwavering passion, allowing his followers to catch a glimpse of the immense collection.

“One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni,” Prasad wrote.

After bidding farewell to international cricket in August 2020, a year following his last appearance for India in the semifinals of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, MS Dhoni has continued his cricketing journey by participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Under his captaincy, CSK achieved a remarkable fifth title victory earlier this year, thereby equalling a record.

