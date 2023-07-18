WATCH: Inside MS Dhoni's Massive Bike Facility, Venkatesh Prasad Gobsmacked By Cricketer's Passion For The Throttle

MS Dhoni, the iconic cricketer, possesses an impressive array of bikes and cars in his garage located in Ranchi. Renowned as the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Dhoni reportedly boasts a collection of over 50 bikes, which encompasses notable models such as the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, and Yamaha RD350.

Prasad gives insight into Dhoni's passion for bikes

To offer a glimpse into Dhoni's remarkable assortment, former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad recently shared a brief video clip on Twitter. In the clip, Prasad expressed admiration for the Chennai Super Kings captain's unwavering passion, allowing his followers to catch a glimpse of the immense collection.

During their time in Ranchi, Prasad and former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi had the opportunity to meet Dhoni at his farmhouse, creating a memorable experience for the trio.

“One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni,” Prasad wrote.

Mad passion for the throttle

In the video, recorded by Dhoni's wife Sakshi, Prasad was questioned about whether it was his first visit to the city.

“Amazing! No, not all (not his first time being in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (Dhoni’s garage) is crazy. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t (have such a collection)," Prasad said.

“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This could be a showroom for bikes). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you,” he added.

After bidding farewell to international cricket in August 2020, a year following his last appearance for India in the semifinals of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, MS Dhoni has continued his cricketing journey by participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Under his captaincy, CSK achieved a remarkable fifth title victory earlier this year, thereby equalling a record.

Rumors had circulated that the 2023 IPL season would mark the conclusion of Dhoni's illustrious career. However, Dhoni himself clarified that he will make a decision closer to the auction, taking into consideration the condition of his knee. The final verdict on his future in cricket will be contingent upon how well his knee holds up in the coming months.



