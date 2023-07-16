'Jo Tu Kar Raha Hai, Wahi Karta Reh': Rinku Singh Reveals 'Productive Chatter' With MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Rinku Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh reflected that MS Dhoni's advice ahead of IPL 2023 helped his game massively. Despite a simple advice from the former Indian captain, the left-handed batter felt it was productive, given it came from someone, who performed the role for the majority of his career.

Rinku was undoubtedly one of the breakout stars of IPL 2023 as he mustered 474 runs for KKR in 14 matches, striking at 149.53 and averaging 59.25. The southpaw's highlight of the season was smashing five sixes in five balls against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium to gun down 205 with 3 wickets to spare.

During a chat with RevSportz, the 25-year-old revealed that Dhoni asked him to continue what he is doing and said:

"The chatter with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) was really productive. He has also batted in similar numbers as I do – at 5 or 6 – and he has done it for the majority of his career, and knows the position in and out. I simply asked him how to better my game, and his advice was very simple: “Bohot sahi batting kar raha hai, jo tu kar raha hai, wahi karta reh."

Rinku Singh reacts to his India call-up:

With Rinku getting selected in the 15-man squad for the 2022 Asian Games, the youngster added that thinking about the future only increases the burden, saying:

"Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don’t think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time. But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other."

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead Team India in the Asian Games.

