2022 Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead Team India, Rinku Singh Included Among Many Uncapped Players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have also named their men's squad for the 2022 Asian Games. Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been picked to lead the side, while Rinku Singh has also found a spot in the 15-man squad. The men's competition will take place from September 28th to October 8th. With the event clashing with the 2023 World Cup, India have named a second-string squad.

Gaikwad has been one of the best batters in the IPL in the past few seasons, notably, winning the orange cap in 2021 for amassing over 600 runs. However, he is yet to flourish in the international arena. Rinku Singh, who performed the finishing role to significant effect for the Kolkata Knight Riders with over 470 runs, was a surprise omission from India's squad for the five-match T20 series against the West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored a Test hundred, is expected to open the batting with the skipper.

Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, and Tilak Verma - all of whom made their mark in IPL 2023- are the other uncapped players in the 15-player squad. However, with Mukesh and Tilak included for the West Indies tour in the limited-overs squads, they are likely to be capped by the end of it. The pace-bowling department looks strong, with Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi likely leading their bowling attack.

India also have a rich arsenal of spinners, with Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar likely to get the nod in the starting playing XI. Deepak Hooda, who has a T20I hundred, has surprisingly been domoted to the reserves list, alongside Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, and B Sai Sudharsan.

Indian men's squad for 2022 Asian Games:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players:

Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan