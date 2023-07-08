West Indies Name Two Uncapped Players In Their Squad For First Test Against India

West Indies. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The West Indies have named two uncapped players in their 13-man squad for the first of the two Tests against India, starting on July 12th in Dominica. Apart from the two uncapped batters, the hosts have also recalled a spin-bowling all-rounder for what could be his first game in two years.

22-year-old Left-handed batter Kirk Mckenzie has earned a call-up after some consistent performances in the domestic circuit, especially for West Indies A during their recent outing against Bangladesh A. 24-year-old Alick Athanze is the second uncapped player in the squad and is in line for Test debut.

Chief Selector Desmond Haynes addresses the inclusion of Mckenzie and Athanze:

West Indies' chief selector Desmond Haynes predicts a bright future for Mckenzie and Athanze, stating as quoted in their official website.

"We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity."

With their first-choice spinner Gudakesh Motie injured, Haynes reckons Jomel Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall can do the job for the home side and said:

"We are without Motie, who is doing his rehabilitation, and this has created an opportunity for Warrican and Cornwall in the spin bowling department. They have both played at Test match level before and are capable of doing the job. Looking ahead to the series we know it will be a challenging one as we start the new cycle of the ICC Test Match Championship. We want to build and improve and strive to move up the ladder."

The two-match series will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle for both sides.

West Indies' squad for first Test against India:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

Travelling reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan