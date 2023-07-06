Watch: Virat Kohli Edges One To Slip In Intra-Squad Practice Match Ahead Of West Indies Tests

Virat Kohli edges one to slip. | (Credits: Screengrab)

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli is yet to correct his weakness outside off-stump when it comes to red-ball cricket, as showcased in an intra-squad practice match in the West Indies. The right-handed batter edged one off left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who delivered one on the fourth stump to the slip fielder.

Kohli got out in the same manner in the fourth innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on day 5 against Australia at the Kennington Oval last month. Batting on 49, the 34-year-old edged a seventh stump delivery from Scott Boland as Steve Smith took a sensational catch at slip. As a result, netizens lashed out at him for repeating the same mistake numerous times.

During his rough patch 18 months ago, Kohli had repeated instances of fiddling at deliveries outside off-stump and edging it to the keeper or slips. The Delhi-born cricketer bounced back in 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE, finishing the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 276 runs in 5 matches at 92 with a century and two fifties.

Virat Kohli has a decent Test record in the Caribbean:

Ahead of the two-Test series in the Caribbean, it's worth noting Kohli's red-ball record. The former Indian captain made his Test debut in the West Indies and averages 35.62 in 9 matches, with a high score of 200 alongside 1 hundred and a couple of fifties.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

The first Test starts on July 12th in Dominica.