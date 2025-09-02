Pat Cummins Injury: What Is Lumbar Stress Fracture That Australian Captain's Latest Scans Revealed

Australian skipper Pat Cummins | Credits: X

Australian captain Pat Cummins could be in for a big injury setback after scan reports showed he has a 'lumbar bone stress' needing the management to carefully manage him ahead of the all-important Ashes series later this year. The injury is caused by excessive stress on the lower back bone and it is commonly occurred in athletes.

According to various reports, the symptoms of lung fracture can be intense pain in the lower back along with stiffness and reduced flexibility in the same area. In severe cases, bone breakage can also occur. Recovery can take a significant amount of time, ranging from 8 to 12 weeks.

A statement by Cricket Australia read as below:

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India (or New Zealand) and will continue his rehabilitation plan with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation."

Playing in the limited-overs fixtures against New Zealand and India means he will increases the risks of flaring up his lower back.

Although the New South Welshman has been a durable performer over the years, he struggled with a back injury in the very early days of his career. Cummins made his Test debut in 2011 but had to wait until 2017 for his second as the back injury constantly kept him out of the game. Now 32, Cricket Australia will be challenged to decided whether he can hold up through a breakneck Ashes series where Australia and England will play five Tests into seven weeks.