Will Sanju Samson Retain Rajasthan Royals' Captaincy After Rahul Dravid's Exit As Coach? Report Makes Massive Claim

Sanju Samson. | (Credits: X)

Following Rahul Dravid's exit as Rajasthan Royals' coach, the franchise is likely to undergo another upheaval ahead of IPL 2026. According to a report published by Revsportz, Sanju Samson will likely lose his captaincy, irrespective of whether he stays in the franchise, with rumours of strained relations with the franchise emerging a few weeks ago.

Dravid's report of exiting the Royals emerged last week after the former Indian captain and Test great declined a 'higher position' within the franchise as part of the 'broader structural review'. Meanwhile, Samson has reportedly asked the management to release him as his heart is set on playing for some other franchise. Although reports claimed that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were interested in signing the keeper-batter, the five-time champions have cooled down their interest.

Having first played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013, the 30-year-old returned to the franchise in 2018 after spending a couple of years with the Delhi Capitals. He was appointed captain in the 2021 edition and propelled them to the final of 2022. The Royals notably retained him for a whopping ₹18 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction. The Royals now have a choice of keeping Samson for two more years, trade or send him off into the auction.

Sanju Samson's IPL 2025 season was marred with injuries

Meanwhile, Samson had a largely start-stop IPL season this year as he played only nine out of 14 matches. The elegant right-hander had featured in the first three games of the season as an impact player due to the finger injury sustained during the T20I series against England earlier this year.

Later in the season, the 30-year-old sustained a side strain while batting in a game against the Delhi Capitals. In the nine matches Samson played, he managed 285 runs at 35.63 alongside a strike rate of 140.39 with a solitary fifty.

With Asia Cup 2025 on the horizon, the right-handed batter has been in tremendous form in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). In six matches, Samson has clattered 368 runs at 73.60 alongside a strike rate of 186.80.