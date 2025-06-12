WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For Successful Review; Video

Pat Cummins and Kyle Verreynne had a collision. | (Credits: X)

Australian captain Pat Cummins had near-nasty collision with South African keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne on day two of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. However, the right-arm speedster got back up quickly and went for the review to get the keeper-batter's wicket at the right time for Australia.

The moment occurred in the 52nd over of the innings as Cummins bowled one in the leg stump and Verreynne had flicked the ball to deep square leg. With the right-handed batter taking off for a single, he collided with the New South Welshman, who was running backwards while appealing. Although both Cummins and Verryenne fell during their collision, they managed to get back up quickly, with the latter signalling for a review.

Pat Cummins sent back Verreynne and Jansen in a single over.

It also went Cummins' way as the Baggy Greens managed to break a crucial partnership. The 32-year-old Welshman also became the first fast-bowling captain since Bob Willis to take a fifer at Lord's, with the latter doing it in 1982. By dismissing Kagiso Rabada, Cummins also completed 300 Test wickets.

Kagiso Rabada's fifer knocks out Australia for 212 on day one

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada was the chief destroyer for South Africa, who held the upper hand after his fifer restricted Australia to 212 well inside 60 overs. Nevertheless, Australia's pacers also hit back, with Mitchell Starc plucking the wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram with the new ball.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins dismissed Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder, respectively. The South Africans were left reeling at 43/4 by the end of day one.