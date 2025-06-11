 Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket Ground
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket Ground

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket Ground

On the field, South Africa’s pace battery dominated. Rabada, Jansen, and Ngidi exploited early swing to dismantle Australia’s top order. Yet time and again, Steven Smith demonstrated his experience and poise, steadying the innings through patience and timing.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

Cricket icon Chris Gayle, affectionately known as the “Universe Boss,” was spotted enjoying the action from the stands at Lord’s as the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa unfolded. With South Africa electing to field after winning the toss, the Proteas seized early control. By the 35th over, Australia had slumped to 111 for 4, with veteran Steven Smith anchoring a resilient 55 and Beau Webster contributing 13, indicating a fragile yet crucial rebuilding phase for the team’s middle order.

Gayle’s presence at cricket’s hallowed “Home of Cricket” adds a splash of spectator glamour to the high-stakes final. His attendance echoes past moments when the Universe Boss graced ICC finals; in the 2023 WTC Final at The Oval, he was seen sharing fan camaraderie with fellow legends like Shikhar Dhawan, pondering the unfolding drama with smiles and lively interaction.

Read Also
Kagiso Rabada Strikes Twice In A Single Over To Dent Australia’s Start During WTC Final 2025;...
article-image
Read Also
Pic: ICC Chairman Jay Shah Rings Bell At Lord’s Ahead Of WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South...
article-image

On the field, South Africa’s pace battery dominated. Rabada, Jansen, and Ngidi exploited early swing to dismantle Australia’s top order. Yet time and again, Steven Smith demonstrated his experience and poise, steadying the innings through patience and timing. Meanwhile, Beau Webster, making his presence felt, narrowly survived a few scary moments.

South Africa wins the toss and opts to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has struck early, removing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...