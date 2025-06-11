Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket Ground

Image: ICC/X

Cricket icon Chris Gayle, affectionately known as the “Universe Boss,” was spotted enjoying the action from the stands at Lord’s as the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa unfolded. With South Africa electing to field after winning the toss, the Proteas seized early control. By the 35th over, Australia had slumped to 111 for 4, with veteran Steven Smith anchoring a resilient 55 and Beau Webster contributing 13, indicating a fragile yet crucial rebuilding phase for the team’s middle order.

Gayle’s presence at cricket’s hallowed “Home of Cricket” adds a splash of spectator glamour to the high-stakes final. His attendance echoes past moments when the Universe Boss graced ICC finals; in the 2023 WTC Final at The Oval, he was seen sharing fan camaraderie with fellow legends like Shikhar Dhawan, pondering the unfolding drama with smiles and lively interaction.

On the field, South Africa’s pace battery dominated. Rabada, Jansen, and Ngidi exploited early swing to dismantle Australia’s top order. Yet time and again, Steven Smith demonstrated his experience and poise, steadying the innings through patience and timing. Meanwhile, Beau Webster, making his presence felt, narrowly survived a few scary moments.

South Africa wins the toss and opts to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has struck early, removing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.