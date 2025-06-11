 Kagiso Rabada Strikes Twice In A Single Over To Dent Australia’s Start During WTC Final 2025; Video
Kagiso Rabada Strikes Twice In A Single Over To Dent Australia’s Start During WTC Final 2025; Video

The twin snags not only dented Australia’s momentum but also validated South Africa’s confidence in their potent pace attack. With Ngidi, Jansen, and Maharaj alongside, the Proteas are well-positioned to exploit the early conditions and press home their advantage under the London clouds.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada delivered a blistering burst early in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, grabbing two crucial wickets in a single over to snuff out Australia’s promising start. With the match unfolding under overcast skies at the iconic venue, Rabada struck in the seventh over of Australia’s first innings, first trapping Usman Khawaja with a sharp delivery that found the edge and was gobbled up in the slip cordon. Moments later, on the final ball of the same over, Rabada struck again, this time claiming Cameron Green, as Green followed his predecessor’s fate, nicking one to the same catching region.

The early breakthroughs underscored both Rabada’s potency and South Africa’s tactical acumen. Electing to field after winning the toss, captain Temba Bavuma put faith in his pace battery, and Rabada repaid it emphatically. By the end of that opening burst, he had figures of 2 for 9 from just six overs, setting a fierce tone for the Proteas.

South Africa wins the toss and opts to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

