'He Was Outstanding Throughout...': Brad Haddin Reveals Shreyas Iyer's Game Plan Deviation During IPL 2025 Qualifier 2; Video

Brad Haddin & Shreyas Iyer

In a recent revelation, Punjab Kings' assistant coach Brad Haddin shared that Shreyas Iyer, the captain of the Punjab Kings, chose to disregard the team's predefined game plan during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians. Contrary to expectations, this unconventional decision seems to have paid off, and many are now hailing it as a masterstroke.

"You do all your planning for the game. At the Ahmedabad stadium, everything says to bat first. You go through your analytics, you go through your matchups have your team stuff, and this is where our captain has not gotten enough credit. I hope when they come down to pick an Indian captain, they should consider Shreyas Iyer. He was outstanding throughout the whole tournament. So, we're batting first, and he comes up and says, 'No, we will bowl.' "He is the captain who makes the choice," said Haddin.

Talking about the match, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav each hit 44 runs as the Mumbai Indians batted efficiently and amassed a respectable 203/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing the target, Shreyas Iyer displayed steely nerves and ended the game undefeated at 87 off just 41 balls.

Iyer's ability to think on his feet and adapt to the situation might have been the key to the team's success. The outcome of the match speaks for itself, and it appears that Iyer's decision was spot on. The Punjab Kings' performance on the field was likely a testament to their captain's leadership and strategic thinking.

'He Should Have Slapped Me': Shashank Singh Opens Up On Heated Moment With Shreyas Iyer Post IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match

In the aftermath of Punjab Kings’ narrow loss in the IPL 2025 final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a surprising revelation by batter Shashank Singh has caught the attention of fans and cricket insiders alike. Singh admitted he was at fault during a crucial phase of the tournament and even went as far as to say, “I deserve it; Iyer should have slapped me.”

The statement refers to a moment during Punjab Kings’ Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians, where captain Shreyas Iyer was seen visibly furious at Singh following a near-costly dismissal. The team eventually won the match and booked their place in the final, but the exchange between the two players became one of the most discussed moments of the playoffs. Singh, in his own words, explained that he had not been focused during a critical time and was behaving too casually, saying, “I was walking on the beach, not even in the garden.”

Despite the tension during the match, Singh praised Iyer’s leadership, calling him the best T20 captain he has played under. He highlighted Iyer’s calm demeanor and openness to communication, noting that the captain treated everyone equally and even sought feedback from his players during games. In a gesture that underlines Iyer’s balanced approach to leadership, Singh revealed that the skipper took him out for dinner after the incident, demonstrating that the reprimand was not personal but meant to uplift and realign.