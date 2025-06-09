 'Captaincy Brings In A Lot Of Maturity...': Shreyas Iyer Reflects On Personal Growth Through Leadership Role
Coaches and teammates alike have praised Iyer for his empathetic and approachable style of leadership. He is known for giving players the freedom to express themselves, while quietly guiding them with strategic clarity.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
Image; X

Shreyas Iyer is rapidly emerging as one of Indian cricket’s most dependable leaders, as his calm demeanor, tactical sharpness, and people-first approach continue to earn him admiration across the cricketing world. His recent performances, particularly as a captain in domestic tournaments and the IPL, have reignited discussions about his potential to lead Team India in the near future.

Iyer, who has previously captained Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, most recently led Punjab Kings to one of their most successful campaigns in over a decade. Under his leadership, the team showed significant improvement, both in results and morale.

In a recent interaction, Iyer opened up about how the responsibility of captaincy has positively impacted his outlook, saying, "Captaincy brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility. I love the fact that I can come out and lead. You are always expected to perform and contribute in the best way possible for the team. I have enjoyed the moments and also embraced it."

Coaches and teammates alike have praised Iyer for his empathetic and approachable style of leadership. He is known for giving players the freedom to express themselves, while quietly guiding them with strategic clarity.

'He Should Have Slapped Me': Shashank Singh Opens Up On Heated Moment With Shreyas Iyer Post IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match

In the aftermath of Punjab Kings’ narrow loss in the IPL 2025 final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a surprising revelation by batter Shashank Singh has caught the attention of fans and cricket insiders alike. Singh admitted he was at fault during a crucial phase of the tournament and even went as far as to say, “I deserve it; Iyer should have slapped me.”

The statement refers to a moment during Punjab Kings’ Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians, where captain Shreyas Iyer was seen visibly furious at Singh following a near-costly dismissal. The team eventually won the match and booked their place in the final, but the exchange between the two players became one of the most discussed moments of the playoffs. Singh, in his own words, explained that he had not been focused during a critical time and was behaving too casually, saying, “I was walking on the beach, not even in the garden.”

Despite the tension during the match, Singh praised Iyer’s leadership, calling him the best T20 captain he has played under. He highlighted Iyer’s calm demeanor and openness to communication, noting that the captain treated everyone equally and even sought feedback from his players during games. In a gesture that underlines Iyer’s balanced approach to leadership, Singh revealed that the skipper took him out for dinner after the incident, demonstrating that the reprimand was not personal but meant to uplift and realign.

