Mohammed Shami Plays Backyard Cricket With Family After ENG Vs IND Test Series Omission; Video

Ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was recently seen enjoying a lighthearted session of backyard cricket with his family, days after being left out of the Indian squad for the highly anticipated Test series against England in 2025. A video capturing the wholesome moment surfaced online, showcasing Shami spending quality time away from the high-pressure environment of international cricket.

The clip, which has garnered attention among fans on social media, features Shami bowling with his trademark smooth action while playing with family members, possibly in the courtyard of his home. The informal setting was a stark contrast to the intensity of Test match preparation, and many viewers praised the cricketer for embracing the moment with joy and humility.

Shami's absence from the England tour has raised eyebrows, especially given his stellar track record in red-ball cricket. Rather than express disappointment publicly, the senior fast bowler seems to have chosen to reconnect with his loved ones, reinforcing the value of balance and resilience in a professional athlete’s life.

The video struck an emotional chord with fans who missed seeing him don the Indian whites. Many commented on his unwavering passion for the game, noting how even a backyard game reflects his love for cricket. The gesture also highlighted a human side of elite sportspersons, showing that even when left out of marquee tours, their connection to the sport remains deeply personal and unshaken.

'It Filled Me With A Lot Of Confidence': Cameron Green Reveals Jasprit Bumrah’s Heartfelt Message Before Back Surgery

Cameron Green recently revealed a heartfelt message from Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah that arrived just before Green underwent back surgery in October 2024. The timing couldn’t have been more poignant, as Green was facing a tough decision between continuing conservative rehab or opting for surgery.

Green described Bumrah’s message as “really special” and said it lifted his spirits when he needed it most. "Even Jasprit Bumrah reached out the night before I was getting surgery. He was in the middle of a Test match in India. Just a few things like that are really special and makes you feel a lot better about it. To get someone like him to reach out and then to watch him during the summer, to see how good he is obviously post-surgery, filled me with a lot of confidence," said Green.

This exchange underscores the silent bonds that exist between elite athletes. Competitors on the field, supporters off it. Bumrah's heartfelt gesture reminded Green that, while the pressures of professional sport are intense, empathy and encouragement can make all the difference.