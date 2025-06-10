'A True Icon And Legend Of The Game': Suresh Raina Hails MS Dhoni’s Legacy After ICC Hall Of Fame Induction

Suresh Raina & MS Dhoni | Image: X

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, tributes poured in from fans, cricketers, and legends across the world. Among the most heartfelt messages came from none other than his close friend and long-time teammate Suresh Raina. Taking to social media, Raina expressed his admiration and gratitude towards Dhoni with a touching tweet that captured the essence of the former India captain’s remarkable legacy.

“The Legend Enters the Hall @msdhoni incredible career & contributions to cricket have earned him a well-deserved spot in the Hall of Fame,” Raina wrote, celebrating Dhoni’s milestone. He further added, “From electrifying finishes to game-changing leadership, Dhoni bhai has left an indelible mark on the sport. His calm demeanor, razor-sharp instincts & unwavering commitment have inspired millions. A true icon & legend of the game, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bond between Raina and Dhoni has been one of Indian cricket’s most enduring friendships. From countless match-winning partnerships to sharing the dressing room at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, their camaraderie has always reflected mutual respect and brotherhood. Raina’s tribute, filled with emotion and reverence, underscored the deep personal and professional admiration he holds for Dhoni.

MS Dhoni’s induction into the ICC Hall of Fame is a fitting honor for a career that redefined modern cricket leadership. From guiding India to a historic T20 World Cup victory in 2007, to lifting the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni’s captaincy era is widely considered one of the golden periods in Indian cricket history. Known for his finishing prowess, tactical brilliance, and unflinching calm under pressure, he earned the title of “Captain Cool” and became an enduring symbol of Indian cricketing excellence.

MS Dhoni's career

With over 17,000 runs across all formats, Dhoni remains the only captain in history to have led his team to titles in all three ICC white-ball events. As captain, Dhoni guided India to historic heights: clinching the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, maintaining the No. 1 Test ranking for 18 consecutive months from December 2009, and famously leading India to 50-over World Cup glory in 2011 with a title-winning six against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni also holds the record for captaining his country in the most international matches. In 2019, he was named in both the ICC ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade.

Other ICC Hall Of Fame inductees

Apart from Dhoni, the other male cricketers to get the honour were South Africa's Hashim Amla, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, and New Zealand great Daniel Vettori. Pakistan's Sana Mir and former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor.