'No Rohit Sharma, No Party': Netizens Troll Indian Star As Travis Head Falls Cheaply Against South Africa During WTC Final 2025

Social media erupted with a mix of sarcasm and nostalgia during the World Test Championship Final 2025 as Australian batter Travis Head fell cheaply to South Africa at Lord’s. What made the moment go viral was the unexpected online trolling of Indian star Rohit Sharma, with the phrase “No Rohit Sharma, No Party” trending across platforms like X shortly after Head’s dismissal.

Head, who had tormented the Indian team in the 2023 WTC Final with a match-winning century, was seen as one of the key threats in Australia’s lineup this time around. But when South Africa dismissed him for a low score early in the innings, thanks to the sharp bowling of Marco Jansen, it triggered a wave of mockery and memes.

Many Indian fans, still smarting from that 2023 heartbreak, couldn’t resist poking fun at the irony of Head’s early exit just two years later, but did so by dragging Rohit Sharma into the banter.

Here's how the Netizens reacted to Travis Head's dismissal:

While the trolling was largely in jest, it also underscored the emotional imprint left by previous tournaments and the larger-than-life presence Rohit Sharma has on Indian cricket fandom. With India not participating in this year’s WTC Final, fans were quick to inject humour into the contest, once again proving that cricket, especially in the subcontinent, is never just about the game; it’s about the narrative, the memories, and the memes.