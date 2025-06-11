 'No Rohit Sharma, No Party': Netizens Troll Indian Star As Travis Head Falls Cheaply Against South Africa During WTC Final 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'No Rohit Sharma, No Party': Netizens Troll Indian Star As Travis Head Falls Cheaply Against South Africa During WTC Final 2025

'No Rohit Sharma, No Party': Netizens Troll Indian Star As Travis Head Falls Cheaply Against South Africa During WTC Final 2025

While the trolling was largely in jest, it also underscored the emotional imprint left by previous tournaments and the larger-than-life presence Rohit Sharma has on Indian cricket fandom.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

Social media erupted with a mix of sarcasm and nostalgia during the World Test Championship Final 2025 as Australian batter Travis Head fell cheaply to South Africa at Lord’s. What made the moment go viral was the unexpected online trolling of Indian star Rohit Sharma, with the phrase “No Rohit Sharma, No Party” trending across platforms like X shortly after Head’s dismissal.

Head, who had tormented the Indian team in the 2023 WTC Final with a match-winning century, was seen as one of the key threats in Australia’s lineup this time around. But when South Africa dismissed him for a low score early in the innings, thanks to the sharp bowling of Marco Jansen, it triggered a wave of mockery and memes.

Read Also
Kagiso Rabada Strikes Twice In A Single Over To Dent Australia’s Start During WTC Final 2025;...
article-image
Read Also
Pic: ICC Chairman Jay Shah Rings Bell At Lord’s Ahead Of WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South...
article-image

Many Indian fans, still smarting from that 2023 heartbreak, couldn’t resist poking fun at the irony of Head’s early exit just two years later, but did so by dragging Rohit Sharma into the banter.

Here's how the Netizens reacted to Travis Head's dismissal:

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

While the trolling was largely in jest, it also underscored the emotional imprint left by previous tournaments and the larger-than-life presence Rohit Sharma has on Indian cricket fandom. With India not participating in this year’s WTC Final, fans were quick to inject humour into the contest, once again proving that cricket, especially in the subcontinent, is never just about the game; it’s about the narrative, the memories, and the memes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...