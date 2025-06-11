 Pic: ICC Chairman Jay Shah Rings Bell At Lord’s Ahead Of WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPic: ICC Chairman Jay Shah Rings Bell At Lord’s Ahead Of WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa

Pic: ICC Chairman Jay Shah Rings Bell At Lord’s Ahead Of WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa

The atmosphere at Lord’s seemed charged with anticipation as the floodgates opened. Australia, defending champions and perennial favorites, now face a stern test early on. With Rabada and Jansen maintaining relentless pressure and the ball swinging amidst uncertain conditions, South Africa has seized the psychological initiative in this World Test Championship Final.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Image: Jay Shah/X

On a crisp morning at Lord’s, ICC Chairman Jay Shah rang the ceremonial bell to officially inaugurate the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa, signaling the start of a high-stakes showdown at cricket's most revered venue. After winning the toss, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opted to field, banking on early movement under the overcast skies of London.

By the end of the first session, Rabada and Marco Jansen had seized control. Australia’s top order collapsed dramatically, with the team precariously poised at 67 for 4 in just 23.2 overs. Rabada, continuing his ruthless form, claimed two key early wickets in a single over, first Usman Khawaja and then Cameron Green, both edged to the slip cordon. Later in the session, Jansen joined the fray, removing Marnus Labuschagne to further dismantle Australia’s innings. It was a commanding performance that sent a clear message: South Africa's pace duo mean business on Day 1.

Read Also
'He Was Outstanding Throughout...': Brad Haddin Reveals Shreyas Iyer's Game Plan Deviation During...
article-image
Read Also
'A True Icon And Legend Of The Game': Suresh Raina Hails MS Dhoni’s Legacy After ICC Hall Of Fame...
article-image

The atmosphere at Lord’s seemed charged with anticipation as the floodgates opened. Australia, defending champions and perennial favorites, now face a stern test early on. With Rabada and Jansen maintaining relentless pressure and the ball swinging amidst uncertain conditions, South Africa has seized the psychological initiative in this World Test Championship Final.

South Africa wins the toss and opts to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

FPJ Shorts
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has struck early, removing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...