Pic: ICC Chairman Jay Shah Rings Bell At Lord’s Ahead Of WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa

On a crisp morning at Lord’s, ICC Chairman Jay Shah rang the ceremonial bell to officially inaugurate the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa, signaling the start of a high-stakes showdown at cricket's most revered venue. After winning the toss, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opted to field, banking on early movement under the overcast skies of London.

By the end of the first session, Rabada and Marco Jansen had seized control. Australia’s top order collapsed dramatically, with the team precariously poised at 67 for 4 in just 23.2 overs. Rabada, continuing his ruthless form, claimed two key early wickets in a single over, first Usman Khawaja and then Cameron Green, both edged to the slip cordon. Later in the session, Jansen joined the fray, removing Marnus Labuschagne to further dismantle Australia’s innings. It was a commanding performance that sent a clear message: South Africa's pace duo mean business on Day 1.

The atmosphere at Lord’s seemed charged with anticipation as the floodgates opened. Australia, defending champions and perennial favorites, now face a stern test early on. With Rabada and Jansen maintaining relentless pressure and the ball swinging amidst uncertain conditions, South Africa has seized the psychological initiative in this World Test Championship Final.

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

