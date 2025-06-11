 Video: Kyle Verreynne Clings On To One-Handed Stunner As Travis Head Perishes For 11 In WTC Final 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Kyle Verreynne Clings On To One-Handed Stunner As Travis Head Perishes For 11 In WTC Final 2025

Video: Kyle Verreynne Clings On To One-Handed Stunner As Travis Head Perishes For 11 In WTC Final 2025

South Africa keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne took an outstanding catch behind the stumps to see the back of the dangerous Travis Head on day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 at Lord's. Although the delivery from Marco Jansen wasn't the best, Verreynne ensured to make a full-length dive to ensure to take the catch.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

South Africa keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne took an outstanding catch behind the stumps to see the back of the dangerous Travis Head on day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 at Lord's. Although the delivery from Marco Jansen wasn't the best, Verreynne ensured to make a full-length dive to ensure to take the catch.

Read Also
'Must Be Nice Knowing That Kagiso...': Pat Cummins In Splits As Aussie Podcaster Takes Brutal Dig At...
article-image

The dismissal occurred in the 24th over of the innings, the final before lunch. With Jansen sending down a poor ball down the leg side, the southpaw looked to flick it to fine leg but all he managed was a bottom edge. Verryenne moved quickly to the opposite ball to take it with one hand.

Watch the video of the same as below:

South Africa win toss and opt to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has struck early, removing Usman Khawaja (0) and Cameron Green (4). Later, Marco Jansen broke a defiant partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to get the latter to nick through to the keeper.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...