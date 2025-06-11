Video: Kyle Verreynne Clings On To One-Handed Stunner As Travis Head Perishes For 11 In WTC Final 2025

South Africa keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne took an outstanding catch behind the stumps to see the back of the dangerous Travis Head on day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 at Lord's. Although the delivery from Marco Jansen wasn't the best, Verreynne ensured to make a full-length dive to ensure to take the catch.

The dismissal occurred in the 24th over of the innings, the final before lunch. With Jansen sending down a poor ball down the leg side, the southpaw looked to flick it to fine leg but all he managed was a bottom edge. Verryenne moved quickly to the opposite ball to take it with one hand.

Watch the video of the same as below:

#MarcoJansen dismisses TravisHead after a splendid catch by #KyleVerreynne behind the stumps! 🔥



South Africa win toss and opt to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has struck early, removing Usman Khawaja (0) and Cameron Green (4). Later, Marco Jansen broke a defiant partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to get the latter to nick through to the keeper.