'Must Be Nice Knowing That Kagiso...': Pat Cummins In Splits As Aussie Podcaster Takes Brutal Dig At South African Bowler Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final; Video

Pat Cummins. | (Image Credits: X)

Australian captain Pat Cummins was left in splits as two Aussie podcasters took a hilarious dig at South African pacer Kagiso Rabada ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's Cricket Ground. The two podcasters referred to Rabada's recent drug ban and asked question about the same to Cummins, who couldn't control his laughter.

Amid his IPL 2025 stint for the Gujarat Titans, Rabada had returned home for what was initially mentioned as personal reasons. Later, it was revealed that the right-arm speedster had tested positive for cocaine, thereby copping a ban for the same.

"Must be nice knowing Cummins that Kagiso has got a contact if the boys want to kick on after the game."

South Africa win toss and opt to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Proteas' strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has struck early, removing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.