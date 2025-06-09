'I Don't Think It Will...': Josh Hazlewood Reflects On His Viral Nickname Ahead Of WTC Final Against South Africa; Video

Image: Royal Challengers Bengaluru/X

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has found himself at the center of social media buzz ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and South Africa, scheduled to begin on June 11 at Lord’s. Fresh off a spectacular season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Hazlewood earned a new nickname from Indian fans, “Hazlegod.”

The title was bestowed upon him in recognition of his match-winning performances, which helped RCB lift their maiden IPL trophy. However, Hazlewood’s reaction to the hype was refreshingly modest, suggesting he would be just fine if the nickname lost momentum.

Speaking in a video released by ICC, Hazlewood admitted he was flattered by the fan-given moniker, but hoped it wouldn’t stick around for too long. “Hopefully it runs out of steam pretty quickly,” he said with a smile. “It's flattering, obviously, to hear it around the ground in India, but I don't think it'll take off in Australia.” His comments highlighted the grounded nature that has defined his career, even as his popularity soars on the back of standout performances.

Josh Hazlewood had a stellar IPL 2025 season

During the IPL 2025 season, Hazlewood was one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament, taking 22 wickets in 12 matches. His performances were crucial in RCB’s title-winning run, particularly in pressure situations, including the final. His stellar form with the ball led fans to celebrate him with memes, chants, and even posters labeled “Hazlegod,” elevating his cult status among RCB supporters. Despite the adulation, Hazlewood remained focused on his game and unaffected by the social media frenzy.

Adding to the lighthearted atmosphere was fellow Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who playfully encouraged the nickname, knowing it made Hazlewood a bit uncomfortable. Starc joked that he hoped the name would stick just because Hazlewood wasn’t too fond of it. The camaraderie between the Australian quicks was evident and brought a humorous undertone to their preparation for the upcoming high-stakes final.

Now, Hazlewood is set to switch from T20 action to the demands of Test cricket. The WTC Final at Lord’s will see Australia attempt to defend the championship title they won in 2023. With English conditions likely to aid seam and swing, Hazlewood’s red-ball experience will be vital. Despite limited Test action in recent months due to injury management, he remains a core part of Australia’s pace attack alongside Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.