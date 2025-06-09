Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy: RCB Files Petition In Karnataka High Court To Quash FIR Proceedings Against Them; Check Details

Fans accumulate to watch RCB's bus parade. | (Image Credits: X)

In the latest development regarding the Benglauru stampede tragedy that occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 celebrations, the franchise has moved the Karnataka High Court to quash the FIR proceedings against them. Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), which manages the team, lodged the petition on June 9, Monday.

According to Live Law, extensive discussions took place between officials of DNA Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) officials, police and RCSPL received an oral confirmation. Furthermore, the report states that the RCB officials were informed that the Chief Minister of Karnataka and the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka wanted to plan a felicitation for the victorious side at the Vidhan Soudha.

🚨 #Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to address press at 7:30 PM today at Cauvery residence office on the stampede at #RCB victory celebrations in #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/nti9DV0874 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 4, 2025

Additionally, the entire public was also invited by the Chief Minister of Karnataka aside from the team to join in the celebrations. The report further claims that RCSPL were informed of some confirmed deaths amid the stampede and the celebrations were stopped hastily. Live Law went on to report that FIR and the proceedings against the petitioners are legal.

According to Live Law, the absence of any 'positive act' on the part of petitioners is significant. With the FIR stating that their only act was to inviting the public to participate, RCSPL doesn't consider it as a criminal act.

Following the death of 11 during the Stampede, RCB released a statement announcing a compensation of ₹10 lakh for families of the deceased. The statement read:

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief."