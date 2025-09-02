'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi Viral After DPL 2025 Win; Video

Nitish Rana and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. | (Credits: X)

West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana's hilarious comment on his Rajasthan Royals' teammate Vaibhav Suryavanshi went viral after the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 win. With Rana being asked by the anchor to describe some things people don't know about his Royals' teammates, the left-handed batter jokingly said about Suryavanshi, 'Ki woh 14 hee saal ka hai ki nahin'.

Suryavanshi, 14, grabbed eyeballs of one and all during IPL 2025 with his clean striking. The left-handed batter notably clobbered his first ball he faced for a maximum and won the Super Striker of the season award for a strike rate of 206.55 in the seven matches he played.

The anchor asked:

1) One thing the world doesn't know about Sanju Samson.

Rana answered: Ki woh next year kahan khelne waala hai (laughs) (For which team is he going to play the next year.)

2) Jofra Archer:

Rana: Woh football ka bahut bada fan hai. (He is a big football fan).

3) Vaibhav Suryavanshi:

Rana: Ki woh 14 hee saal ka hai ki nahin. (Whether he is actually 14 years old.)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nitish Rana finishes DPL 2025 with 393 runs as West Delhi Lions lift title

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old sizzled for the Lions in the DPL 2025, clattering 393 runs in 11 matches, averaging 65.50 alongside a strike rate of 181.94. The southpaw was particularly lethal with the bat in the closing stages of the tournament, hammering 134* in the Eliminator, 45* in Qualifier 2, followed by 79 in the final as the Lions won convincingly.

Rana was snaffled by the Royals ahead of IPL 2025 but didn't particularly have a good season; hence, the franchise might be encouraged to retain him ahead of the upcoming auction. Additionally, he will also hope that his form translates to a recall to the national side.