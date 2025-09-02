Old Image Of MS Dhoni & RP Singh At A ‘Hookah’ Party Goes Viral After Irfan Pathan's Remarks About Former India Captain

MS Dhoni with RP Singh. | (Credits: X)

An old image of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and ex-cricketer RP Singh has been going viral about supposedly having a hookah party. The image has resurfaced after former all-rounder Irfan Pathan said in one of the previous interviews that Dhoni sparked favoritism in the team based on whether any team member is setting up hookah in someone's room.

Pathan, a veteran of 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, made the revelation in a very old interview with Sports Tak which has surfaced now. The 40-year-old had initially disclosed that Dhoni was not happy with his bowling performances.

"Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. So Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.' When you get a reply like this, then you believe that okay, you do what you can. Also if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your own self-respect."

It was the following statement from Irfan that has gathered plenty of spotlight. Pathan stated:

"I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field and that is what I used to focus on."

"He did not like me, maybe" - Manoj Tiwary on MS Dhoni

During a recent interview with Crictracker, former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary, who played 15 international matches for India, also accused Dhoni of favouritism. Although Tiwary praised Dhoni's leadership qualities, the 39-year-old felt Dhoni didn't like him.

"Everybody likes MS and obviously, he has proven over a period of time with his leadership, which I always say that his leadership qualities were very good. But somehow, in my case, I don't know. He's the only one who can answer your question. But I think there were a couple of individuals whom he really liked and gave full backing at that point in time. A lot of people know, but not everyone comes forward and speaks about it. So there is a very strong liking and disliking that happens in cricket everywhere. So I consider myself not liking one. He did not like me, maybe."

Although the legendary keeper-batter retired from international cricket, he continues to play in the IPL.