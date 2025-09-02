Gianluigi Donnarumma Completes Manchester City Move From PSG After Ederson Signs For Fenerbahce; Video

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has finally completed his move from European champions Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City following Ederson's exit. Donnarumma signed a deal worth €30 million ($40.2m) on a five-year contract. Donnarumma will fight it out with James Trafford to be Guardiola's No1. Trafford, who rejoined the club from Burnley in a £27m deal has started City's first three Premier League games of the season.

Why did Donnarumma leave PSG?

PSG manager Luis Enrique in the summer, had made it clear that Donnarumma's services were no longer required. After being left out of the squad, the Italian posted a message on his Instagram handle stating,"To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything -on and off the pitch to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain,".

"Unfortunately someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success. I am disappointed and disheartened."

According to ESPN Donnarumma wanted a pay raise and refused to accept the new salary structure imposed by the club's sporting director Luis Campos, in the past two years.

Ederson leaves for Turkey

Following Donnarumma's arrival, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson completed his move to Turkish side Fenerbahce following eight years at City. The 31-year-old leaves the Etihad Stadium having helped the club to 18 major honours during his time at the club, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League. The Brazilian also won the Golden Glove award three times.

Reflecting on his City career, Ederson said: “I leave Manchester City incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times. Under Pep, we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing.

He added, “I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together. Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club. I’m going with my wife and children, but I’m leaving a big family here, Cityzens. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”