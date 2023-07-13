WATCH: Shubman Gill Busts Out Spontaneous Dance Moves During India vs West Indies 1st Test

On the first day of the first Test match between India and West Indies, Team India displayed a dominant performance. They bowled out the West Indies for 150 runs and ended the day without losing any wickets, reaching a score of 80. Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout bowler, taking his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, while Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with three wickets. The West Indies batsmen struggled against the spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja. Making his debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal had a solid start to his Test career, remaining not out on 40 runs off 73 deliveries.

Tweak in batting order and India dominates

Yashasvi was included in the playing XI as an opening batsman, replacing Shubman Gill, who was moved to the number three position after Cheteshwar Pujara was left out of the team. Captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Shubman himself approached Rahul Dravid, the team's coach, with a request to bat at number three, stating that he had played most of his cricket in that position.

With Shubman's request granted and India performing exceptionally well on the first day, he was in a cheerful mood as the West Indies innings was coming to an end. With just one wicket remaining to dismiss the West Indies, Shubman, standing at the forward short-leg position, celebrated by dancing with fellow batsman Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who were standing nearby.

India end day 1 in supreme command

Earlier in the match, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in Dominica. However, they struggled early on, losing wickets to off-spinner Ashwin. By lunchtime, they were in a precarious position at 68/4. Only Alick Athanaze, batting at number five, showed some resistance against the Indian bowlers, scoring 47 runs. Ashwin eventually dismissed him as well, finishing with impressive figures of 5/60 in 24.3 overs.

Alongside Yashasvi, Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 30 runs off 65 deliveries, as India ended the day trailing by 70 runs with all their wickets intact.