Air Hostess Sparks Controversy By Capturing MS Dhoni Sleeping On Flight, Fans Divided Over Privacy Breach Of CSK Skipper

After leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title in IPL 2023, former India captain MS Dhoni has been enjoying some well-deserved time off the cricket field. His relaxation and leisure activities have caught the attention of fans, as he has been frequently spotted traveling with his family and celebrating his birthday at his farmhouse, accompanied by his dogs. Recently, a viral video on social media has surfaced, showing Dhoni peacefully sleeping on a flight while accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

In the video, an air hostess records herself near Dhoni's seat, expressing her excitement about having the esteemed Chennai Super Kings skipper on board. Unfortunately, the video has sparked controversy, with some of Dhoni's fans expressing their displeasure at the air hostess for seemingly invading the cricketer's privacy.

“Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air Hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy,” wrote one fan.

“As a fan I also want to see more of him, but don't want to interrupt in his personal space without his permission. plz don't do this assume some female celebrity in place of him!!,” wrote another.

Check out more reactions of the fans on the viral video:

Mad love for MS Dhoni

During IPL 2023, a remarkable incident occurred on board the Chennai Super Kings' plane. The pilot took the opportunity to address the team's legendary captain, MS Dhoni, in a special announcement. He fervently requested Dhoni to continue leading CSK for the upcoming years and to set aside any thoughts of retiring.

This announcement came as a surprise to many, as the 2023 IPL season was anticipated to be Dhoni's last, and fans from all corners of the country flocked to stadiums to witness the iconic 'Thala' in action for one final time.

