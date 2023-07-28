'He Is Recovering': Sakshi Provides Update About MS Dhoni During LGM Promotional Event (Watch)

Sakshi Dhoni at the promotional event. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With MS Dhoni-produced film Let's Get Married (LGM) finally releasing, fans have understandably gone berserk over it. The former Indian captain's wife Sakshi present in an event to promote the film, fans only kept asking about Dhoni, who wasn't present. And Sakshi was kind enough to inform the fans about him.

Read Also WATCH: MS Dhoni Enjoys A Drive In His Vintage Rolls Royce Sedan In Ranchi

Sakshi, standing on the balcony, informed one of the fans asking about the legendary cricketer, that he is currently on rehab and recovering from his knee injury. It's worth noting that the 42-year-old had issues with his knee during IPL 2023 and had to undergo surgery for it. Despite that, he ended up leading the Chennai Super Kings to their 5th IPL title and became the joint-most successful captain alongside Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma.

MS Dhoni has hinted at returning for IPL 2024:

Following the five-wicket win over the defending champions Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final, Dhoni admitted that it is best to retire now, but is determined to play one more season for the fans. He stated:

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them."

Dhoni is also the most-capped captain in IPL history, leading in 226 matches.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)