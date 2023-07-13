Diesel Fame Harish Kalyan To Star In MS Dhoni's Maiden Production Let's Get Married |

Harish Kalyan, the talented actor who has been making waves in the movie industry, is set to grace the silver screen once again. Known for his upcoming action drama "Diesel," Harish Kalyan has now been signed on by the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his maiden production. The film "Let's Get Married" is produced by his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Dhoni Entertainment, the production company founded by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has announced this exciting collaboration, which is sure to set the screen ablaze. "Let's Get Married," directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, promises to be a fun-filled family entertainer that will captivate audiences.

The project boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including the esteemed veteran actress Nadiya, the talented Yogi Babu, and the charismatic Mirchi Vijay. "Let's Get Married" will cater to audiences not only in Tamil but also in Telugu. With Harish Kalyan joining the cast, the excitement surrounding the project has reached new heights. Known for his undeniable talent, on-screen charm, and dedicated fan following, Harish is all set to steal the spotlight once again.

The collaboration between Harish Kalyan and Dhoni Entertainment has sparked immense enthusiasm among fans. As the actor promises a diverse range of films in the coming years, audiences eagerly await his performance in "Let's Get Married" and anticipate the magic that this dynamic partnership will bring to the screen by this month's end.