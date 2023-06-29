Harish Kalyan Shares First Look From Diesel On His Birthday |

A director’s favourite, actor Harish Kalyan has been making a lot of headlines for his highly anticipated action drama. Titled ‘Diesel’, the film is directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and stars Harish Kalyan as the lead opposite Athulyaa Ravi. Getting showered with immense love on his birthday today from fans and loved ones, the actor has today given a special gift to cine lovers. A new poster of Harish Kalyan from the film has been dropped on social media today.

Looking at all things intriguing and intense in the poster, Harish can be seen flaunting his chiseled physique while holding a fuel dispenser in his hand. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, “More than 150 shooting locations. Employing more than 1500 employees. Finally Happy Birthday.”

Revolving around a never seen plot of an oil mafia, major portions of ‘Diesel’ have been shot in different locations of North Chennai. Produced by Third Eye Entertainment, ‘Diesel’ has cinematography by MS Prabhu, music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas along with San Lokesh serving as the editor. Directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy, and produced by SP Cinemas the Tamil action drama is slated for December 2023 release.