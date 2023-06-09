WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne Caught Napping, Woken Up By Crowd Noise After David Warner's Wicket

Marnus Labuschange was caught napping during Australia's second innings and almost got late to come to the field of play on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India on Thursday. The funny incident was captured on camera after Australia bowled out India for 296 at The Oval.

The incident occurred in the second over of Australia's second innings when Labuschagne decided to take a nap while wearing his fully batting gear on the team's balcony, thinking that it could be a while before he goes in to bat.

But unfortunately for Labuschagne, just as the cameraman caught his napping, Siraj managed to get the outside of Warner's bat and send him back to the pavillion for 1.

The massive cheer from the Indian crowd in the stadium woke up Labuschagne from his sleep. He took a moment to realise what happened.

Labuschagne quickly got up, gathered himself and rushed to the field to take strike. The entire moment was played on repeat by the broadcasters, leaving everyone watching in splits.

India bowled out for 296 at The Oval

The Aussies have a first innings lead of 173 runs after bowling out India for 296 in the first innings.

But the situation could have been much worse for India had it not been for the partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

The duo added 109 runs for the 7th wicket to save India the blushes and help them recover from 152 for 6 to 261 for 7.

Rahane missed out on a hundred and got out for 89 while Shardul was dismissed for 51 but the duo made sure to keep the team's slim chances of saving this Test alive.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins bagged three wickets while Cameron Green, Starc and Scott Boland took two each and off-spinner Nathan Lyon picked one to round off a clinical bowling performance.