Comedy of Errors! Australian Players Rush Back On Field After DRS Saves Mohammed Siraj

A funny moment took place on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final on Friday as the Australian team went off the field thinking that Mohammed Siraj was out LBW. But the Decision Review System (DRS) revealed that Siraj got an inside-edge before the ball hit his front pad.

The incident occurred in the 69th over of India's first innings when Cameron Green bowled a yorker to Siraj and the ball appeared to hit the front pad. The on-field umpire gave it out immediately.

Third umpire reverses on-field decision

Since Siraj was India's last batter, the Aussies thought the innings was over and they started to walk off the field towards their dressing room.

Siraj immediately took the DRS after the dismissal. The first replay showed that he got a faint inside-edge on the bat.

The decision was reversed and the Aussies had to rush back on the field to take their positions once again.

India's score at the time was 294, still 175 runs behind Australia's first innings score of 469.

India bowled out for 296 at The Oval

Two runs later Mohammed Shami edged a short delivery from Mitchell Starc to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey which eventually brought an end to India's innings.

The Aussies have a first innings lead of 173 runs and will look to stretch it beyond India's reach in their second innings from this position.

Rahane, Lord Shardul save India the blushes

But the situation could have been much worse for India had it not been for the partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

The duo added 109 runs for the 7th wicket to save India the blushes and help them recover from 152 for 6 to 261 for 7.

Rahane missed out on a hundred and got out for 89 while Shardul was dismissed for 51 but the duo made sure to keep the team's slim chances of saving this Test alive.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins bagged three wickets while Cameron Green, Starc and Scott Boland took two each and off-spinner Nathan Lyon picked one to round off a clinical bowling performance.