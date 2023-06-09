 WTC Final: Indian Top Order’s Misery In ICC Knockouts Continues, So When Will The Real Rohit, Kohli & Pujara Stand Up?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWTC Final: Indian Top Order’s Misery In ICC Knockouts Continues, So When Will The Real Rohit, Kohli & Pujara Stand Up?

WTC Final: Indian Top Order’s Misery In ICC Knockouts Continues, So When Will The Real Rohit, Kohli & Pujara Stand Up?

Assessing India's top-order performance in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara departed cheaply in the first innings of WTC final. | (Credits: Twitter)

With yet another final rapidly veering away from Team India's grasp, the question begs around India's top order. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the constant candidates since the Kiwis stunned India in the 2019 World Cup final at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Fast forward to the present, the duo is yet to step up as the 2023 WTC final moves beyond salvage.

Read Also
'If He Gets Hit From There, Then So Be It': Mohammed Siraj Reveals Short-Ball Plan To Travis Head On...
article-image

Rohit and Kohli were arguably India's most key players in the 2019 World Cup. Rohit mustered five centuries in the tournament, but failed to negate the testing conditions before him in the semi-final. Kohli, who played a handful of vital innings without scoring a hundred, fell cheaply too. It was his third successive failure in an ODI World Cup semi-final as New Zealand progressed to the final.

Even at present, Rohit and Kohli are no less and shoulder the expectations of millions, but haven't fulfilled it. Their performances in the 2019 World Cup final, 2021 World Test Championship final, and the first innings of the 2023 World Test Championship final are testaments to that. Heading into the 2023 WTC final, the decorated batting pair hoped to right the wrongs of their contest against New Zealand. They have at least failed the first examination and it's not about to get any easier.

Rohit made a jittery start, but a productive one before a nip-backer from Pat Cummins pinned him in front of the stumps. Kohli walked out to the crease under immense pressure as Scott Boland cleaned up Shubman Gill, who tried to leave the ball. Cheteshwar Pujara underwent a carbon copy dismissal, but it was the towering Cameron Green On the day, the 34-year-old's luck deserted him as Mitchell Starc's corker of a delivery mixed with extra bounce left him no answer but to edge it to Steve Smith at slip cordon. The right-hander peeled off a couple of incredible drives before going back to the pavilion for 14.

It has also invited the question of whether Kohli and Rohit carry the scars of India's long-standing failure in the grandest stages. With 2013 being the most-recent year of India's ICC Trophy, Rohit and Kohli are bound to have some. Perhaps the highest expectation was from Pujara, who not only stands up like a warrior against Australia, but has peeled off centuries in county cricket recently.

Read Also
WTC Final: Title Slipping Out of India's Reach Again As Head, Smith And Australia Bowlers Dictate...
article-image

Bowlers let India down on a tricky batting track:

After winning the toss under overcast conditions, India hoped to make the most of the new ball and succeeded by removing the in-form Usman Khawaja cheaply. However, the bowlers took the foot of the gas by allowing freebies to David Warner. By the time Warner perished, he had done significant damage.

Nevertheless, it was the 285-run stand between Steve Smith and Travis Head that broke the back of India's bowling unit, not least the latter's counterattacking century. With India using the short-pitch deliveries minimally against Head, it proved to be a 'what if' moment when a similar ball got him for 163.

Yet, India staged a promising comeback, bowling Australia out for 469 when crossing 500 seemed on the cards. Nevertheless, there was a sense that Australia have comfortably climbed in the driver's seat and it was further solidified with two wickets before Tea break.

Ajinkya Rahane, making his return into the side, already has a task of helping India stage a comeback of epic proportions. He currently has the inexperienced KS Bharat, who has an excellent opportunity to get some runs under his belt after a dry home season against the same opposition. Rahane's first goal should be to stay unbeaten in the first session of day three, followed by helping India void the follow-on. Rahane has performed a handful of rescue acts, but it is now that his team needs him the most.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs IND, WTC Final Day 2 Highlights & Updates: Australia Target Further Ascendancy, India Aim To...

AUS vs IND, WTC Final Day 2 Highlights & Updates: Australia Target Further Ascendancy, India Aim To...

WTC Final: Steve Smith Keen To See How England's 'Bazball' Fares Against Australia

WTC Final: Steve Smith Keen To See How England's 'Bazball' Fares Against Australia

WTC Final: Basit Ali Accuses Australian Team Of Ball Tampering Following Day Two Of Showpiece Event

WTC Final: Basit Ali Accuses Australian Team Of Ball Tampering Following Day Two Of Showpiece Event

WTC Final: Ricky Ponting Points Out Where Team India Lost The Plot Against Australia

WTC Final: Ricky Ponting Points Out Where Team India Lost The Plot Against Australia

Protesting Wrestlers To Be Given A 'Fair Chance' To Compete In Asian Games Trials, Says Official

Protesting Wrestlers To Be Given A 'Fair Chance' To Compete In Asian Games Trials, Says Official