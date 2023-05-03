LSG vs CSK: Lucknow fielding coach Jonty Rhodes helps ground staff as rain stops play (WATCH)

The ground staff at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow was joined by a special member on Wednesday as rain stopped play between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was seen lending a helping hand to the ground staff during the rain break in the final over of the home team's innings.

Rhodes helped the ground staff cover the pitch before others rushed in to relieve him of the duty.

It was the second rain interruption in the match with the first one happening before the toss which led to a delayed start.

LSG were struggling at 125 for 7 in 19.2 overs before the rain break.

".@JontyRhodes8 to the rescue. No shortage of assistance for the ground staff in Lucknow," the Indian Premier League posted along with the video of Rhodes helping the ground staff.

The LSG innings however, recovered towards the end thanks to Ayush Badoni's second IPL half-century. He was batting at 59 off 33 balls when rain stopped play.

His knock was the only bright spot in the innings as the rest failed to fire against CSK bowlers.

Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja bagged a wicket.