 LSG vs CSK: Lucknow fielding coach Jonty Rhodes helps ground staff as rain stops play (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLSG vs CSK: Lucknow fielding coach Jonty Rhodes helps ground staff as rain stops play (WATCH)

LSG vs CSK: Lucknow fielding coach Jonty Rhodes helps ground staff as rain stops play (WATCH)

LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was seen lending a helping hand to the grounstaff during the rain break in the final over of the home team's innings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

The ground staff at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow was joined by a special member on Wednesday as rain stopped play between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was seen lending a helping hand to the ground staff during the rain break in the final over of the home team's innings.

Rhodes helped the ground staff cover the pitch before others rushed in to relieve him of the duty.

Read Also
LSG vs CSK: Krunal Pandya joins unfortunate IPL list after duck in debut knock as captain
article-image

It was the second rain interruption in the match with the first one happening before the toss which led to a delayed start.

LSG were struggling at 125 for 7 in 19.2 overs before the rain break.

".@JontyRhodes8 to the rescue. No shortage of assistance for the ground staff in Lucknow," the Indian Premier League posted along with the video of Rhodes helping the ground staff.

The LSG innings however, recovered towards the end thanks to Ayush Badoni's second IPL half-century. He was batting at 59 off 33 balls when rain stopped play.

His knock was the only bright spot in the innings as the rest failed to fire against CSK bowlers.

Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja bagged a wicket.

Read Also
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rain stops play after Badoni fifty helps Lucknow...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LSG vs CSK: Lucknow fielding coach Jonty Rhodes helps ground staff as rain stops play (WATCH)

LSG vs CSK: Lucknow fielding coach Jonty Rhodes helps ground staff as rain stops play (WATCH)

MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his...

MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his...

LSG vs CSK: Krunal Pandya joins unfortunate IPL list after duck in debut knock as captain

LSG vs CSK: Krunal Pandya joins unfortunate IPL list after duck in debut knock as captain

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rain stops play after Badoni fifty helps Lucknow...

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rain stops play after Badoni fifty helps Lucknow...

'Avoid arguing': UP Police shares quirky tweet with Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir face-off reference,...

'Avoid arguing': UP Police shares quirky tweet with Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir face-off reference,...