 LSG vs CSK: Krunal Pandya joins unfortunate IPL list after duck in debut knock as captain
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLSG vs CSK: Krunal Pandya joins unfortunate IPL list after duck in debut knock as captain

LSG vs CSK: Krunal Pandya joins unfortunate IPL list after duck in debut knock as captain

Krunal Pandya, who is leading LSG in the absence of the injured KL Rahul, got out for a golden duck to join an unfortunate list of cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow Super Giants are being led by Krunal Pandya for the game against Chennai Super Kings but the all-rounder is already finding life difficult.

Krunal, who is leading LSG in the absence of the injured KL Rahul, got out for a golden duck to join an unfortunate list of cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Krunal is only the third captain to get out for a duck in their debut innings as a captain in the IPL. He joins Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram and VVS Laxman (now-defunct Deccan Chargers) in the list.

Read Also
MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his...
article-image

Markram was dismissed for a duck against Lucknow this season while Laxman had got out without scoring against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first IPL season.

Krunal was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana, who got the wicket of Manan Vohra the ball before that in the final over of the powerplay.

The game saw a delayed start due to rain and a wet outfield before the toss. It had to be stopped again in the final over of LSG's innings due to the same reason.

Lucknow recovered from 44 for 5 to reach 125 for 7 in 19.2 overs thanks to Ayush badoni's second IPL half-century. He was batting on 59 off 33 balls when the play was stopped.

Read Also
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rain stops play after Badoni fifty helps Lucknow...
article-image

CSK opt to bowl vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants, who are missing regular skipper KL Rahul in this game. Krunal Pandya is leading LSG today.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 per cent match fees for verbal spat during RCB vs...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his...

MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his...

LSG vs CSK: Krunal Pandya joins unfortunate IPL list after duck in debut knock as captain

LSG vs CSK: Krunal Pandya joins unfortunate IPL list after duck in debut knock as captain