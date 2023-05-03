LSG vs CSK: Krunal Pandya joins unfortunate IPL list after duck in debut knock as captain

Lucknow Super Giants are being led by Krunal Pandya for the game against Chennai Super Kings but the all-rounder is already finding life difficult.

Krunal, who is leading LSG in the absence of the injured KL Rahul, got out for a golden duck to join an unfortunate list of cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Krunal is only the third captain to get out for a duck in their debut innings as a captain in the IPL. He joins Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram and VVS Laxman (now-defunct Deccan Chargers) in the list.

Markram was dismissed for a duck against Lucknow this season while Laxman had got out without scoring against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first IPL season.

Krunal was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana, who got the wicket of Manan Vohra the ball before that in the final over of the powerplay.

The game saw a delayed start due to rain and a wet outfield before the toss. It had to be stopped again in the final over of LSG's innings due to the same reason.

Lucknow recovered from 44 for 5 to reach 125 for 7 in 19.2 overs thanks to Ayush badoni's second IPL half-century. He was batting on 59 off 33 balls when the play was stopped.

CSK opt to bowl vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants, who are missing regular skipper KL Rahul in this game. Krunal Pandya is leading LSG today.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.